Anil Khanna, Janardan Gehlot to become IOA Sr VP and VP

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Top tennis official Anil Khanna and former president of kabaddi's national federation Janardan Singh Gehlot will be elected unopposed as a senior vice president and a vice president of the Indian Olympic Association in its Annual General Body Meeting on December 22.

Returning Officer Devender Kumar Nailwal, a retired District Judge, has issued an order, stating that no elections will be held for the post of the senior vice president and vice president as only one nomination has been received for each of the two posts.

Khanna, a former All India Tennis Association president and currently the chief of the Asian Tennis Federation, is the only candidate left in the fray for the post of one senior vice president. He also currently holds key posts in the International Tennis Federation.

He served as a treasurer in the previous regime headed by N Ramachandran and was also initially a presidential candidate in the polls held in December last but withdrew later to pave the way for Narinder Batra to become the IOA chief.

Gehlot, a former Congress minister in Rajasthan, was president of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) for 28 years before his wife took over the job. He was made the 'Life President' of the AKFI but the Delhi High Court earlier this year quashed the appointment and that of his wife.

He is currently the president of International Kabaddi Federation. He was elected to the post in June for a four-year term.

The IOA had amended its constitution in August to increase the number of senior vice presidents to two from the current one and the number of vice-presidents to nine from the current eight.

R K Anand is the lone senior vice president in the existing executive council