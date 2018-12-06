×
Panthers QB Newton dealing with sore shoulder, doesn't rule out offseason surgery

06 Dec 2018
Cam-Newton-092717-USNews-Getty-FTR
Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is dealing with a sore right shoulder.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder following 2016 and he said on Wednesday he still has lingering pain in the area.

"At the end of the day it is what it is," Newton told reporters. "It's about managing pain and understanding you have a job to do, a responsibility to put your best product out on the field, and I want to do that for myself and this team."

Newton has appeared in every game for the Panthers this season, throwing for 2,999 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has also rushed for four scores.

Newton was asked if he was considering undergoing further offseason shoulder surgery.

"Amongst other things," Newton said. "I can't confirm nor deny."

Newton, however, said he did not expect to miss any time in 2018.

"At the end of the day, I just know that I'm healthy enough to play," Newton said. "I'm not going to let nothing hold me back from being able to help my team. I definitely don't want to be a liability. I just want to make sure I'm putting myself and this team in the best situation to win football games."

The Panthers will face the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday. They will enter that matchup on a four-game losing streak and with a 6-6 record.

