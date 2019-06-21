Andy Murray confirms Wimbledon return after Queen's Club comeback goes to plan

Amdy Murray is heading back to Wimbledon for a doubles title tilt

Andy Murray will make a poignant return to Wimbledon after announcing he will play doubles at the All England Club.

The Briton made a dream return from hip resurfacing surgery as he and long-time friend Feliciano Lopez beat Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah at the Queen's Club Championships.

But rather than team up with Spaniard Lopez at Wimbledon, Murray has said he will partner with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, a 28-year-old who has won every grand slam men's doubles title.

There had been talk of 32-year-old Murray teaming up at Wimbledon with his older brother Jamie Murray, who scotched that speculation last month.

Doubles specialist Jamie Murray suggested it would be a partnership forged on sentimentality rather than one that would improve his own title chances, but left the door open to partnering Andy in future. Jamie Murray has won six doubles grand slam titles, two in men's and four in the mixed event.

The Murray-Herbert combination was announced by Andy Murray at Queen's Club, where the two-time Wimbledon singles winner said he would also be keen to play mixed doubles at the tournament.

Murray told BBC Sport he was turned down by Ashleigh Barty before the Australian won the French Open earlier this month, a victory that has put her on the brink of becoming the WTA world number one.

Next week he will play doubles with Brazilian Marcelo Melo at Eastbourne, before turning his attention to Wimbledon.

Last year, Murray withdrew from the grass-court grand slam on its eve because of the hip problem that has threatened to bring an early end to his career.