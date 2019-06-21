×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Andy Murray confirms Wimbledon return after Queen's Club comeback goes to plan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    21 Jun 2019, 02:46 IST
Andy Murray - cropped
Amdy Murray is heading back to Wimbledon for a doubles title tilt

Andy Murray will make a poignant return to Wimbledon after announcing he will play doubles at the All England Club.

The Briton made a dream return from hip resurfacing surgery as he and long-time friend Feliciano Lopez beat Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah at the Queen's Club Championships.

But rather than team up with Spaniard Lopez at Wimbledon, Murray has said he will partner with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, a 28-year-old who has won every grand slam men's doubles title.

There had been talk of 32-year-old Murray teaming up at Wimbledon with his older brother Jamie Murray, who scotched that speculation last month.

Doubles specialist Jamie Murray suggested it would be a partnership forged on sentimentality rather than one that would improve his own title chances, but left the door open to partnering Andy in future. Jamie Murray has won six doubles grand slam titles, two in men's and four in the mixed event.

The Murray-Herbert combination was announced by Andy Murray at Queen's Club, where the two-time Wimbledon singles winner said he would also be keen to play mixed doubles at the tournament.

Murray told BBC Sport he was turned down by Ashleigh Barty before the Australian won the French Open earlier this month, a victory that has put her on the brink of becoming the WTA world number one.

Next week he will play doubles with Brazilian Marcelo Melo at Eastbourne, before turning his attention to Wimbledon.

Last year, Murray withdrew from the grass-court grand slam on its eve because of the hip problem that has threatened to bring an early end to his career.

Advertisement
Why Andy Murray needs to carefully plot his potential mid-season comeback
RELATED STORY
Halle Open: 'I feel lucky' says Andy Murray, ahead of making his return to the court at Queens
RELATED STORY
Murray to face top seeds in Queen's doubles return
RELATED STORY
Thrilled Andy Murray returns from hip injury crisis with 'brilliant' Queen's victory
RELATED STORY
Andy Murray 'still has the touch' after 'life-changing' surgery
RELATED STORY
Murray hoping for singles return this year
RELATED STORY
Pain-free Murray not ruling out Wimbledon doubles return
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon open to extending wildcard deadline for Murray
RELATED STORY
Murray to make competitive return in doubles at Queen's
RELATED STORY
10 things you didn’t know about Andy Murray
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us