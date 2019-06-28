×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Andy Murray could face brother Jamie in Wimbledon doubles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    28 Jun 2019, 17:24 IST
AndyJamieMurray-Cropped
Andy and Jamie Murray

Andy Murray could face brother Jamie in the third round of the Wimbledon men's doubles as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.

A three-time grand slam singles champion, Andy Murray appeared on the brink of retirement in January due to the hip issues that have derailed recent years of his career.

However, he elected to undergo hip resurfacing surgery in the aim of extending his playing days and won the doubles at the Queen's Club Championships alongside Feliciano Lopez on his return to the court last week.

He and Marcelo Melo lost to Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal at Eastbourne this week, and the former singles world number one will team up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert, ranked 21st in doubles, at Wimbledon.

They have been handed a first-round clash against fellow unseeded pair Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert, with elder brother Jamie, a two-time slam winner in men's doubles, and Neal Skupski potential third-round opponents.

Andy Murray had also planned to enter the mixed doubles at Wimbledon but has conceded to having second thoughts.

He plans to return to singles action at some point this year, though he has said playing in that event at the US Open is "not the target".

Advertisement
Andy Murray confirms Wimbledon return after Queen's Club comeback goes to plan
RELATED STORY
Andy Murray lands offers from WTA stars as he plots Wimbledon mixed doubles bid
RELATED STORY
Why Andy Murray needs to carefully plot his potential mid-season comeback
RELATED STORY
Murray having 'second thoughts' about Wimbledon mixed doubles
RELATED STORY
Murray to make competitive return in doubles at Queen's
RELATED STORY
10 things you didn’t know about Andy Murray
RELATED STORY
Judy Murray – 5 things you didn't know about the woman behind Andy Murray
RELATED STORY
Murray to face top seeds in Queen's doubles return
RELATED STORY
Pain-free Murray not ruling out Wimbledon doubles return
RELATED STORY
Halle Open: 'I feel lucky' says Andy Murray, ahead of making his return to the court at Queens
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us