Andy Murray 'still has the touch' after 'life-changing' surgery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    17 Jun 2019, 01:02 IST
AndyMurray - cropped
Andy Murray preparing for his return to action

Feliciano Lopez believes it is evident Andy Murray still possesses the talent that made him one of the world's best despite the hip resurfacing surgery the two-time Wimbledon champion described as "life-changing".

Murray will play for the first time since the Australian Open when he lines up alongside Lopez in the doubles at Queen's Club.

The duo will face top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in their opener and Lopez has been encouraged by practice hits with the now pain-free Briton.

"He's a great player," Lopez said of Murray, a three-time grand slam winner. "As soon as you hit a few balls with him, you realise he still has the feel and the touch.

"You don't lose these abilities from one day to another. Of course, he's one of the greatest players ever and he's still playing great."

Murray has spoken of an intention to return to the singles court in the future, having suggested he would retire during an emotional media conference at the Australian Open earlier this year.

But the 32-year-old is just enjoying the prospect of getting back in action for now.

"I feel pretty relaxed. I didn't expect to be in this position," he said. "I didn't know how I was going to feel, really, if I went and had the operation.

"But it's been brilliant, completely life-changing for me from where I was.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out there but I also don't know what to expect and I'm not putting any expectations on myself because just being out on the tennis court again and being comfortable and pain free is enough."

