Bautista Agut, Isner among winners as Verdasco, Simon crash out

Several seeds fell at the Winston-Salem Open, but Roberto Bautista Agut and John Isner were not among them.

by Omnisport News 23 Aug 2017, 10:02 IST

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut

Roberto Bautista Agut and John Isner reached the Winston-Salem Open third round as Fernando Verdasco and Gilles Simon crashed out.

Bautista Agut, last year's runner-up and the top seed at the ATP 250 event, was too good for Dusan Lajovic 6-4 6-3 on Tuesday.

Two-time champion Isner, who has won titles at Newport and Atlanta in recent weeks, sent down 13 aces in his 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 win over Andrey Kuznetsov.

There were seeds aplenty in action, with Steve Johnson, Borna Coric, Chung Hyeon and Paolo Lorenzi also advancing.

Johnson cruised past Lu Yen-hsun 6-4 6-3, Coric downed Donald Young 4-6 6-4 6-2, Chung claimed a 5-7 6-1 6-1 win against Andrey Rublev and Lorenzi got past Thiago Monteiro 2-6 6-4 6-4.

Several others departed, including top-10 seeds Pablo Carreno Busta, Verdasco, Simon and Yuichi Sugita.

Defending champion Carreno Busta was beaten by 2011 runner-up Julien Benneteau 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3.

UPSET ALERT : world No. 107, Julien Benneteau ousts #WSOpen defending champ and world no. 16 Pablo Carreno Busta in 3 sets. 7-6, 6-7, 6-3. pic.twitter.com/UMOrDSmpNz — Winston-Salem Open (@WSOpen) August 23, 2017

Verdasco was stunned by Horacio Zeballos 3-6 7-5 6-4 and Simon went down to Damir Dzumhur 6-4 1-6 6-4.

Sugita was outclassed by talented American teenager Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-2.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Andreas Seppi, Carlos Berlocq, Kyle Edmund and Marton Fucsovics.