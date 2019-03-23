×
Naomi Osaka wins opening match at Miami Open

Associated Press
News
8   //    23 Mar 2019, 00:44 IST
AP Image

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — No. 1-ranked Naomi Osaka won her opening match Friday at the new site of the Miami Open by beating qualifier Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-1.

Osaka hit 14 aces and overcame a ragged stretch in the second set, when she became so frustrated she threw her racket. She regrouped and has now won 63 consecutive matches when she takes the first set.

The tournament moved this year from Key Biscayne to the Miami Dolphins' stadium complex, and Osaka took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

In men's second-round play, No. 5-seeded Kei Nishikori was upset by Dusan Lajovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Lajovic improved to 3-14 against top-10 players.

No. 16-seeded Gael Monfils, who has been hampered by an Achilles injury, withdrew before his opening match.

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

Associated Press
