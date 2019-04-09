Del Potro nearing return from knee problem

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 09 Apr 2019, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro could return to the ATP Tour in the "near future" as the former world number three undergoes new regenerative knee treatment.

Del Potro has not competed since his quarter-final appearance at the Delray Beach Open, having sat out the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open due to a knee injury.

The 2009 US Open champion – who skipped January's Australian Open – suffered a fracture of his right patella last October – which has limited the 30-year-old to just three matches this season.

Del Potro's team provided an update on the Argentinian via Dr Angel Cotorro on Monday.

This week I had multiple tests done on my knee in Barcelona by Dr. Ángel Cotorro and after reviewing my results he advised me to continue with my current treatment. He is satisfied with my progress and soon I will be back on court training. Thank you all for your kind messages! — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) April 4, 2019

"Juan Martin del Potro visited the Mapfre Clinic last week because of the fracture in his right knee cap he suffered almost six months ago," Cotorro said in a statement.

"Since the beginning he was advised to take a conservative approach with his treatment. After participating in Delray Beach he began a regenerative treatment with Dr. Alejandro Rolon in Buenos Aires.

"He later had multiple medical tests done in Barcelona and considering his progress in the past few weeks, it's been decided to implement a new regenerative treatment.

"Also, he will follow a specific rehabilitation program led by his physiotherapist, Diego Rodriguez, which will progressively allow the player to incorporate further training and compete on tour again in the near future."