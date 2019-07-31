×
Dimitrov edges Johnson for first win since French Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    31 Jul 2019, 13:34 IST
GrigorDimitrov - Cropped
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov battled to a hard-fought win in the Los Cabos Open first round, while Taylor Fritz was untroubled on Tuesday.

Dimitrov, who has fallen out of the world's top 50 after a tough first half of the year, got past Steve Johnson 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) at the ATP 250 tournament.

The Bulgarian served 12 double faults but still managed to edge through for his first victory since the French Open.

Fritz, coming off a run to the final in Atlanta, disposed of German Dominik Koepfer 6-3 6-4 in just an hour.

The American fifth seed managed to break once in each set in what was a routine outing.

Radu Albot, the seventh seed, also managed to get through courtesy of a 7-5 2-6 6-0 win over Janko Tipsarevic.

The only seed to depart was Cristian Garin, who went down to Juan Ignacio Londero 3-6 6-2 6-3.

Tennys Sandgren was thrashed 6-2 6-0 by Taro Daniel, Cameron Norrie got past Gregoire Barrere 7-6 (7-5) 6-0 and qualifier Kwon Soon-woo easily beat Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-2 6-1.

