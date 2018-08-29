Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Djokovic battles as Zverev, Cilic cruise in New York

Omnisport
NEWS
News
142   //    29 Aug 2018, 06:08 IST
NovakDjokovic - Cropped
Serbian Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic survived the New York heat as Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic cruised into the US Open second round on Tuesday.

In hot and humid conditions, Djokovic claimed a four-set win over Marton Fucsovics at Flushing Meadows.

Zverev and Cilic had no such troubles, dropping just 12 games between them to ease through their openers.

 

DJOKOVIC BATTLES THROUGH

The 13-time grand slam champion appeared to be struggling in the heat before edging past Fucsovics 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0.

Djokovic seemed to be battling, particularly in the second set and early in the third, but rallied to progress.

The Serbian sixth seed will next face Tennys Sandgren, who beat Viktor Troicki in straight sets.

ZVEREV SHOWS CLASS

Zverev was untroubled in his first-round match, crushing Peter Polansky 6-2 6-1 6-2 in just 96 minutes.

The German, a quarter-finalist at the French Open, hit 37 winners and 25 unforced errors in an impressive win.

Zverev, seeded fourth, is still looking for consistency at majors, with his last-eight appearance at Roland Garros his only quarter-final.

FORMER CHAMPION CILIC CRUISES

Cilic was only on court for just over an hour and a half when Marius Copil retired with the Croatian leading 7-5 6-1 1-1.

The 2014 US Open champion served 13 aces in just over two sets on his way to a comfortable win.

MONFILS, GOFFIN AND GASQUET GET JOBS DONE

Gael Monfils produced a fast finish as the Frenchman beat Facundo Bagnis 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-0 6-0.

David Goffin was too strong for Federico Gaio 6-2 6-4 7-6 (7-5) and Richard Gasquet eased past Yuichi Sugita 6-3 6-1 6-3.

Former finalist Kei Nishikori also booked his spot in the second round, beating Maximilian Marterer 6-2 6-2 6-3.

Omnisport
NEWS
Zverev battles past Cilic to extend winning streak
RELATED STORY
Djokovic and Dimitrov survive but Zverev loses in Cincinnati
RELATED STORY
US OPEN '18: Zverev leads group of up-and-comers in New York
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Draw preview and predictions of the Men's...
RELATED STORY
Pella stuns Cilic, Wawrinka out and Zverev in trouble
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Zverev, Cilic move into Rome semis
RELATED STORY
Greek teen Tsitsipas upsets Djokovic in Toronto
RELATED STORY
Zverev through as Nadal inspires Djokovic
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Top Favourites for the US Crown
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us