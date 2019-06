Djokovic, Nadal and Federer: The semi-final breakdown

Novak Djokovic (top left), Rafael Nadal (R), Roger Federer (bottom left)

Remarkably, it has been seven years since Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all reached the semi-finals of the same grand slam.

But the trio have made it to the final four of this year's French Open, ending a run of 27 majors that has seen at least one of the sport's greatest stars absent from the penultimate round.

It is only the 12th time that Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have simultaneously made runs to the semi-finals at a grand slam.

We look back at the previous occasions and see who has the best record.

2012 French Open

Semi-final: Novak Djokovic [1] bt Roger Federer [3] 6-4 7-5 6-3

Semi-final: Rafael Nadal [2] bt David Ferrer [6] 6-2 6-2 6-1

Final: Rafael Nadal [2] bt Novak Djokovic [1] 6-4 6-3 2-6 7-5

2012 Australian Open

Semi-final: Novak Djokovic [1] bt Andy Murray [4] 6-3 3-6 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 7-5

Semi-final: Rafael Nadal [2] bt Roger Federer [3] 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4

Final: Novak Djokovic [1] bt Rafael Nadal [2] 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 7-5

2011 US Open

Semi-final: Novak Djokovic [1] bt Roger Federer [3] 6-7 (7-9) 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5

Semi-final: Rafael Nadal [2] bt Andy Murray [4] 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-2

Final: Novak Djokovic [1] bt Rafael Nadal [2] 6-2 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 6-1

Late Night at the Open:



One of those points that gets you closer to the edge of your seat with each successive shot...



: @RafaelNadal Djokovic



: 2011 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/bHXPx9Kork — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 14, 2018

2011 French Open

Semi-final: Rafael Nadal [1] bt Andy Murray [4] 6-4 7-5 6-4

Semi-final: Roger Federer [3] bt Novak Djokovic [2] 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-5)

Final: Rafael Nadal [1] bt Roger Federer [3] 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 5-7 6-1

2010 US Open

Semi-final: Rafael Nadal [1] bt Mikhail Youzhny [12] 6-2 6-3 6-4

Semi-final: Novak Djokovic [3] bt Roger Federer [2] 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 7-5

Final: Rafael Nadal [1] bt Novak Djokovic [3] 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-2

2009 US Open

Semi-final: Roger Federer [1] bt Novak Djokovic [4] 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 7-5

Semi-final: Juan Martin del Potro [6] bt Rafael Nadal [3] 6-2 6-2 6-2

Final: Juan Martin del Potro [6] bt Roger Federer [1] 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2

2008 US Open

Semi-final: Andy Murray [6] bt Rafael Nadal [1] 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-4

Semi-final: Roger Federer [2] bt Novak Djokovic [3] 6-3 5-7 7-5 6-2

Final: Roger Federer [2] bt Andy Murray [6] 6-2 7-5 6-2

2008 French Open

Semi-final: Roger Federer [1] bt Gael Monfils 6-2 5-7 6-3 7-5

Semi-final: Rafael Nadal [2] bt Novak Djokovic [3] 6-4 6-2 7-6 (7-3)

Final: Rafael Nadal [2] bt Roger Federer [1] 6-1 6-3 6-0

2008 Australian Open

Semi-final: Roger Federer [1] bt Novak Djokovic [3] 7-5 6-3 7-6 (7-5)

Semi-final: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bt Rafael Nadal [2] 6-2 6-3 6-2

Final: Novak Djokovic [3] bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-2)

2007 Wimbledon

Semi-final: Roger Federer [1] bt Richard Gasquet [12] 7-5 6-3 6-4

Semi-final: Rafael Nadal [2] bt Novak Djokovic [4] 3-6 6-1 4-1r

Final: Roger Federer [1] bt Rafael Nadal [2] 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 2-6 6-2

2007 French Open

Semi-final: Roger Federer [1] bt Nikolay Davydenko [4] 7-5 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (9-7)

Semi-final: Rafael Nadal [2] bt Novak Djokovic [6] 7-5 6-4 6-2

Final: Rafael Nadal [2] bt Roger Federer [1] 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4

TOTALS

Semi-final exits

Novak Djokovic: 6

Roger Federer: 5

Rafael Nadal: 3

Wins

Rafael Nadal: 5

Novak Djokovic: 3

Roger Federer: 2

Juan Martin del Potro: 1