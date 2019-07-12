×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Djokovic ready to live out his childhood dream again after reaching sixth Wimbledon final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    12 Jul 2019, 21:52 IST
Novak Djokovic - cropped
Novak Djokovic gave a fiery performance in his semi-final

Novak Djokovic said it felt like "a dream come true" to reach another Wimbledon final.

The Serbian top seed overcame Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets on Centre Court on Friday.

His 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 success left Djokovic thrilled, and he headed off to watch as much of the keenly anticipated clash between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as he could manage.

Four-time champion Djokovic said: "This has been the dream tournament for me when I was a child, so to be in another final is a dream come true regardless of the history and the many finals that I've played in grand slams.

"Playing finals at Wimbledon is something different, so I'll definitely enjoy that experience."

Djokovic spent long stretches of the match chuntering to himself and at times taking on the crowd, suspecting they favoured Bautista Agut. Eventually he channelled his frustrations in a positive way, gaining control of a match that had become finely balanced.

"I had to dig deeper," Djokovic said, after booking a sixth visit to the final. "It's semi-finals and Roberto was playing his first semi-finals in a grand slam, but regardless of that he was not really overwhelmed with the stadium and the occasion. He played really well.

"In the first set he was still probably managing his nerves and made some uncharacteristic unforced errors, but later on at the beginning of the second he started to establish himself.

"He started to play better and he placed his serves really, really nicely to open up the points. I got a bit tight and it was a very close opening five or six games of the third set.

Advertisement

"That's where the match really could have gone different ways and I'm glad it went my way."

Asked about his plans for the rest of Friday, with Federer and Nadal following Djokovic onto court, he added: "Of course I will watch it. I'm a fan of that match-up as well. Federer-Nadal is one of the most epic rivalries of all-time."

Advertisement
Wimbledon 2019, Semi-final: Novak Djokovic Vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Djokovic moves one step away from fifth Wimbledon title
RELATED STORY
Where to watch Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut semi-final, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Where to watch Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic vs David Goffin quarter-finals, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Zverev and Tsitsipas out of Wimbledon, Djokovic cruises through
RELATED STORY
Nadal sets up dream Federer semi after taking down Querrey at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Edmund and Wawrinka out as Djokovic cruises through
RELATED STORY
2019 Wimbledon Championships: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and match timings 
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: 3 Dark Horses who could pip Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to the title
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic Vs Philipp Kohlschreiber, Round of 128, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us