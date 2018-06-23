Djokovic still hungry for more after reaching major milestone

Novak Djokovic joined an exclusive club on Friday, winning his 800th ATP Tour match in the sport he says, "I love with all my heart".

A grinning Novak Djokovic at Queen's

Novak Djokovic delighted in his "great achievement" of reaching 800 ATP Tour wins at the Fever-Tree Championships on Friday.

Former world number one Djokovic became just the 10th player to reach the milestone thanks to a 7-5 6-1 triumph over Adrian Mannarino at Queen's Club.

Having overcome injury troubles to compete at the top level again in recent weeks, Djokovic is just thankful he is still able to play the sport he loves.

"It's a great achievement. When you work all your life for something and then you get awards for it, of course you're enjoying the process, as well," he told the ATP Tour website.

"It's obviously very positive and I'm thrilled. I'm grateful, as well, that I'm able to play so many matches and to win so many matches in my career.

"Tennis is still the sport that I love with all my heart. I put my heart into it every single day.

"It was a struggle with surgery and my elbow, the ups and downs and trying to figure things out and get that consistency in the game. Hopefully I can have many more years, because I truly enjoy playing this sport."

Djokovic will face Jeremy Chardy in the semi-finals as he chases his first title of the year.