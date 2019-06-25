Dzumhur makes successful start to Antalya defence

Antalya Open champion Damir Dzumhur

Damir Dzumhur started the defence of his Antalya Open title with a straight-sets defeat of Matthew Ebden on Monday.

Dzumhur claimed his maiden ATP Tour grass-court title in Turkey last year and the fifth seed is eyeing a repeat after seeing off Australian Ebden 6-4 7-5 a week before Wimbledon starts.

Bernard Tomic had a much better day than his compatriot Ebden, beating seventh seed Andreas Seppi 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Ugo Humbert, the sixth seed, advanced with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Federico Delbonis, while Roberto Carballes Baena, Viktor Troicki, wildcard Altug Celikbilek prevailed.

Bradley Klahn, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Peter Gojowczyk also advanced to round two.

How about a for defending champ @DzumhurDamir breaking Matthew Ebden's serve three times to move on @antalyaopen — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) June 24, 2019

Marco Cecchinato was unable to end his poor run of form at the Nature Valley International, Hubert Hurkacz toppling the seventh seed 6-4 6-4.

Steve Johnson, the champion in this event three years ago, saw off fellow American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Sam Querrey and Taylor Fritz also made it through and Fernando Verdasco saw off John Millman.

Play was suspended due to rain with Cameron Norrie leading Jeremy Chardy 3-0 in the first set and the poor weather meant Nicolas Jarry and Pablo Cuevas did not take to the court.