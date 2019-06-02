×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Federer breezes past Mayer to secure quarter-final spot

Omnisport
NEWS
News
123   //    02 Jun 2019, 19:36 IST
RogerFederer - cropped
Roger Federer beat Leonardo Mayer in round four of the French Open

Roger Federer eased past Leonardo Mayer to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

Third seed Federer, 37, triumphed 6-2 6-3 6-3 in the searing heat in Paris to become the oldest player to reach the last eight of a grand slam since Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open.

Federer dropped just five games when he won his previous meeting with Mayer at a major, back at the US Open in 2015, and while the Argentinian did better on the scoreboard this time around, he did little to threaten the 2009 Roland Garros champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The 20-time major winner will have been delighted to avoid expending too much energy in draining conditions as he advanced in just one hour and 42 minutes.

A trademark crisp backhand down the line sealed an opening break for Federer and his advantage increased when Mayer double faulted in game five.

The Swiss wrapped up the first set with a volley and Mayer dropped his serve to love at the start of the second as Federer cruised along in the afternoon sun.

Mayer struggled to find a way to put his opponent under pressure and after going long with a forehand to gift Federer the second set, he received a warning for blasting the ball into the top tier of Tribune Jacques Brugnon.

The world number 68 managed to force deuce in game three of the third but Federer saw him off with the combination of an ace and a pinpoint backhand from way behind the baseline to hold.

Advertisement

Mayer staved off four break points to remain on serve but he was wrongfooted by a fine forehand and inevitably fell behind, with another wicked winner clinching victory for Federer.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Roger Federer [3] bt Leonardo Mayer 6-2 6-3 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Federer - 30/19
Mayer - 17/31

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Federer - 4/0
Mayer - 0/4

BREAK POINTS WON
Federer - 5/10
Mayer - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Federer - 67
Mayer - 51

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Federer - 82/69
Mayer - 62/47

TOTAL POINTS
Federer - 94
Mayer - 63

Advertisement
Roland Garros 2019: Roger Federer vs Leonardo Mayer - match preview and prediction.
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: Federer, Nadal and Wawrinka set to light up the Round of 16
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Leonardo Mayer fourth round - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Nadal labors past Mayer in Barcelona Open
RELATED STORY
Federer, Nadal on track for Indian Wells clash
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Roger Federer's expected route to the title
RELATED STORY
Dubai Tennis Championships 2019: Roger Federer defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 100th career title
RELATED STORY
Federer more certain of clay level but sees room for improvement
RELATED STORY
Nadal fights back to halt Mayer in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Miami Open: Roger Federer outsmarts Daniil Medvedev to reach quarters
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us