×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Federer passes Tsonga test in Halle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    21 Jun 2019, 00:34 IST
Federercropped
Top seed Roger Federer in action at the Halle Open

Roger Federer came out on top in a gripping battle with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach the quarter-finals of the Halle Open on Thursday.

Top seed Federer, a nine-time winner of the grass-court tournament in Germany, was made to work for a 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-5 victory.

Tsonga had won his previous two matches with Federer - his most recent success coming in Monte Carlo three years ago - and threatened a repeat before suffering a second-round loss.

Frenchman Tsonga, a wildcard entry into the event, and Federer both played with aggression but it was the 20-time grand slam champion who had the edge.

Tsonga fought back from 3-1 down in the second set to go the distance, but Federer claimed the only break of the decider to ensure he will face Roberto Bautista Agut in what will be his 17th quarter-final in as many appearances in Halle.

Alexander Zverev progressed with a 6-3 7-5 defeat of Steve Johnson and will now come up against David Goffin.

Second seed Zverev withdrew from the doubles due to a swollen knee, but struck 27 winners to reach his fifth quarter-final of the season.

The in-form Matteo Berrettini won an all-Italian encounter with Andreas Seppi, while Bautista Agut accounted for Richard Gasquet 6-1 6-4.

Advertisement
Halle Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Halle Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Nine-time champ Federer cruises through Halle opener
RELATED STORY
Halle Open 2019: Roger Federer faces John Millman in his first grasscourt challenge of the year
RELATED STORY
Halle Open: 'It's never easy playing the greatest' Zverev on Federer ahead of Halle
RELATED STORY
Defending champion Coric comes through Halle thriller
RELATED STORY
Tsonga powers past Zverev in first match on grass for two years
RELATED STORY
Monfils suffers early Halle exit as Zverev progresses
RELATED STORY
When will we see the next Federer vs Nadal clash?
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer and Wimbledon: A bond that will stand the test of time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us