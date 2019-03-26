Federer rolls on as Dimitrov departs Miami

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 26 Mar 2019, 10:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Swiss superstar Roger Federer

Roger Federer continued his quest for a fourth Miami Open crown after reaching the last 16, but Grigor Dimitrov crashed out.

Former world number one Federer – the fourth seed – eased past Filip Krajinovic in straight sets on Monday.

Bulgarian star and 24th seed Dimitrov was sent packing by Jordan Thompson as he earned a round-of-16 clash against Kevin Anderson.

Daniil Medvedev, David Goffin, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov also advanced to the fourth round of the ATP 1000 Masters event.

FED EXPRESS SAILS THROUGH

Federer came from a break down to win the opening set and eventually claimed a 7-5 6-3 victory.

After a shaky start, Federer blitzed Krajinovic thanks to 35 winners as he improved to 52-14 in Miami.

Advertisement

"It was an... intense match in the first 10 games. Then I was able to pull away. I had a good 20-minute stretch where I was really able to stretch the lead, and that was key today," Federer said.

Medvedev awaits Federer after the Russian 13th seed prevailed 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-0) over Reilly Opelka.

DIMITROV OUSTED BY THOMPSON

Former world number three Dimitrov failed to make it past the third round following a 7-5 7-5 loss to Australia's Thompson.

Thompson broke Dimitrov in the 12th game of both sets to clinch a showdown with sixth seed Anderson.

Joy for Jordan in Miami @jordanthommmo2 d. Dimitrov 7-5 7-5 to reach a Masters 1000 fourth round for the first time #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/L78VXK4EEP — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 25, 2019

Playing only his second tournament of the season following his second-round defeat at the Australian Open due to an ongoing right elbow injury, Anderson defeated Joao Sousa 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

TIAFOE ENDS FERRER'S MIAMI CAREER

David Ferrer's 17th and final Miami Open campaign was ended by 28th seed Frances Tiafoe, who won 5-7 6-3 6-3.

Set to retire at the Madrid Open, Ferrer's farewell tour was reduced to two tournaments following the three-set loss on Monday.

After rallying past the 36-year-old Spaniard, Tiafoe has the chance to reach his maiden Masters quarter-final when he faces 18th seed Goffin.

Goffin saw off fellow seed Marco Cecchinato 6-4 6-4.