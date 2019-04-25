×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ferrer to face Nadal in Barcelona as Fognini withdraws

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    25 Apr 2019, 01:56 IST
DavidFerrer - cropped
Veteran star David Ferrer

Retiring Spaniard David Ferrer set up a meeting with Rafael Nadal at the Barcelona Open, where Monte Carlo Masters champion Fabio Fognini was ruled out with injury.

Ferrer turned 37 this month and will call time on his tennis career following May's Madrid Open, but he will do so having faced compatriot and clay king Nadal at least one more time.

The former world number three defeated Mischa Zverev 6-3 6-1 on Tuesday and then upset Lucas Pouille by the same scoreline 24 hours later.

That was enough to secure a last-16 clash against 11-time champion Nadal, who saw off Leonardo Mayer 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 6-2.

Nadal has known his fair share of injury problems in the past 12 months, but it was Fognini, his conqueror last week in Monaco, who suffered on Wednesday.

A hamstring issue saw the Italian withdraw, with Roberto Carballes Baena beating Nicola Kuhn in three sets in his absence.

Guido Pella and Cristian Garin have both proved dangerous opponents on clay this year, with that trend continuing in Spain.

Pella, who led Nadal before falling short in the Monte Carlo quarter-finals, came through in two sets against sixth seed Karen Khachanov on Pista Manuel Orantes.

Advertisement

Then Garin, in the final match of the day, blew away Canadian star Denis Shapovalov 7-5 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, Benoit Paire, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Mackenzie McDonald all registered victories, too.

At the Hungarian Open, last year's finalist John Millman - the sixth seed this year - was upset 6-4 2-6 6-2 by Attila Balazs in the round of 16.

There were wins elsewhere for Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Pablo Cuevas and 17-year-old Jannik Sinner in Budapest.

Advertisement
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: How Fognini stunned Nadal to reach the final
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Open 2019: Draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters : Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini Preview
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Open 2019: Rafael Nadal's probable path to the title
RELATED STORY
Nadal fights back to halt Mayer in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters: Fabio Fognini dethrones Rafael Nadal in semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Fognini upsets Nadal in Monte-Carlo semis
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters: Fognini amazes everyone with his breathtaking tennis, while Nadal and Djokovic have a lot of questions to answer
RELATED STORY
Fognini follows up Nadal win by clinching first Masters title
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: When and where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini semi-final match, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us