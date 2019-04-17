×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Flu rules Kerber out of Germany's Fed Cup play-off

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    17 Apr 2019, 17:18 IST
angeliquekerber - cropped
Germany's Angelique Kerber

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will not feature for Germany in this weekend's Fed Cup after being struck down with flu.

Germany had hoped to call on the world number five for the play-off against Latvia as they look to preserve their World Group place – Jens Gerlach's team having lost 4-0 to Belarus in the quarter-finals.

However, the German Tennis Federation confirmed Kerber will not fly with the team to Riga due to illness.

"I am disappointed and sad that I have to cancel the Fed Cup match against Latvia for health reasons," said Kerber.

"Unfortunately, after a delayed flu, I did not get a medical clearance and had to take a break for the next few days.

"Even though I cannot be there, I am in contact with the team and I am sure that the girls will prevail in the relegation [play-off]."

Kerber will hope the flu does not keep her sidelined for too long as she looks to complete a career Grand Slam at next month's French Open.

Advertisement
No Fed Cup return for injured Andreescu
RELATED STORY
Is Angelique Kerber the second best player of this decade?
RELATED STORY
Halep and Kerber deliver in Doha after Pliskova withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Romania knock holders Czech Republic out of Fed Cup
RELATED STORY
Kerber eases past Bencic as Andreescu awaits in final
RELATED STORY
Pliskova to lead Czechs in Fed Cup after Kvitova pulls out
RELATED STORY
Fed Cup: Kazakhstan blank India 3-0
RELATED STORY
Serve would be key on indoor courts in Fed cup: India coach Bhambri
RELATED STORY
Hopman Cup, Day 6: Preview, Schedule, Time, and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
5 instances of tennis players getting disqualified 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us