    FRENCH OPEN '18: Will No. 1 Halep ever win a Slam title?

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 12:24 IST
    21
    AP Image

    PARIS (AP) — Women to watch at the French Open, where play begins Sunday:

    ___

    SIMONA HALEP

    Ranked: 1

    Age: 26

    Country: Romania

    2018 Match Record: 28-6

    2018 Singles Titles: 1

    Career Singles Titles: 16

    Major Titles: 0 — Best: RU, at French Open ('14, '17), Australian Open ('18)

    Last 5 French Opens: '17-Runner-Up, '16-Lost in 4th Round, '15-2nd, '14-RU, '13-1st

    Aces: Second on tour in match wins in 2018 (behind Petra Kvitova). ... Tweaked back in Italian Open final loss.

    Topspin: Will she ever win one of these? Everyone in tennis assumes that Halep will, at long last, win a Grand Slam trophy someday. Her game is simply too good not to. But the mental barrier has been overwhelming so far, with losses in three major finals.

    ___

    GARBINE MUGURUZA

    Ranked: 3

    Age: 24

    Country: Spain

    2018 Match Record: 15-9

    2018 Singles Titles: 1

    Career Singles Titles: 6

    Major Titles: 2 — French Open ('16), Wimbledon ('17)

    Last 5 French Opens: '17-4th, '16-Won Championship, '15-QF, '14-QF, '13-2nd

    Aces: Site of her first major title, beating Serena Williams in the final. ... At Wimbledon last year, beat Venus Williams in the final, becoming the first player to own a Grand Slam championship match victory over each sister.

    Topspin: Her bold strokes and attitude and been-there-done-that pedigree mean Muguruza is always a contender for the title, no matter the circumstances.

    ___

    ELINA SVITOLINA

    Ranked: 4

    Age: 23

    Country: Ukraine

    2018 Match Record: 25-6

    2018 Singles Titles: 3

    Career Singles Titles: 12

    Major Titles: 0 — Best: QF, French Open ('15, '17), Australian Open ('18)

    Last 5 French Opens: '17-QF, '16-4th, '15-QF, '14-2nd, '13-2nd

    Aces: Won Italian Open clay-court tuneup for second year in a row. ... French Open junior champion when she was 15.

    Topspin: Might be gaining on Halep when it comes to being best player on tour without a Grand Slam title, but needs to get past the quarterfinals at a major. If she ever gets to a Slam final, look out: Career record in title matches is 12-2.

    ___

    JELENA OSTAPENKO

    Ranked: 5

    Age: 20 (21 on June 8)

    Country: Latvia

    2018 Match Record: 12-11

    2018 Singles Titles: 0

    Career Singles Titles: 2

    Major Titles: 1 — French Open ('17)

    Last 5 French Opens: '17-W, '16-1st, '15-Did Not Play, '14-DNP, '13-DNP

    Aces: Converting 52 percent of break points this season; ranks fourth on tour this season in that category.

    Topspin: Goes for everything on pretty much each shot, which leads to a ton of winners — and a ton of unforced errors. Does not show a hint of fear on court, an attitude which could serve her well in first defense of any title.

    ___

    MARIA SHARAPOVA

    Ranked: 29

    Age: 31

    Country: Russia

    2018 Match Record: 12-7

    2018 Singles Titles: 0

    Career Singles Titles: 36

    Major Titles: 5 — French Open ('14, '12), Wimbledon ('04), U.S. Open ('06), Australian Open ('08)

    Last 5 French Opens: '17-DNP, '16-DNP, '15-4th, '14-W, '13-RU

    Aces: Finally got her first victory over a top-10 opponent this year by beating Ostapenko in Rome. ... Hit 17 aces in a match on clay this season — but also had 10 double-faults in that loss.

    Topspin: First appearance in Paris since 2015, after serving drug ban in 2016 and not being given a wild card last year. About as good as it gets in the third-set crucible at Grand Slam tournaments.

    ___

    SERENA WILLIAMS

    Ranked: 453

    Age: 36

    Country: United States

    2018 Match Record: 2-2

    2018 Singles Titles: 0

    Career Singles Titles: 72

    Major Titles: 23 — French Open ('02, '13, '15), U.S. Open ('99, '02, '08, '12, '13, '14), Wimbledon ('02, '03, '09, '10, '12, '15, '16), Australian Open ('03, '05, '07, '09, '10, '15, '17)

    Last 5 French Opens: '17-DNP, '16-RU, '15-W, '14-2nd, '13-W

    Aces: Has not played a Grand Slam tournament in more than a year; won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. ... Gave birth to first child on Sept. 1.

    Topspin: No one really knows what to expect from Williams, because she has played so sparingly since returning from maternity leave. But no opponent will want to face her.

