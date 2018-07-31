Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fritz gains revenge over doubles partner Kokkinakis in Los Cabos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    31 Jul 2018, 12:56 IST
Taylor Fritz - cropped
American youngster Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz earned a measure of revenge over doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis with a first-round win at the Los Cabos Open on Monday.

A year ago, the American was defeated by Kokkinakis in the last eight, with the Australian going on to lose the final against Sam Querrey.

It was a different outcome on this occasion, though, with the seventh seed triumphing 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-5).

"I played well. It was a lot like last year's match. It could have really gone either way, just a couple points here and there. I'm really happy to get through," said Fritz, who will partner Kokkinakis in the doubles this week.

"It's so funny because before the tournament started I knew I was going to play him. Before the draw even came out, I said to my coach, 'I bet I'm going to play Thanasi'. It happens sometimes."

Yoshihito Nishioka is next up for Fritz after the Japanese defeated Gastao Elias 6-4 6-3

In other matches, Elias Ymer defeated Ivo Karlovic 6-4 6-3, while Thomas Fabbiano and Michael Mmoh were three-set winners against Takanyi Garanganga and Ernesto Escobedo respectively.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kokkinakis tripped up in Monte Carlo
RELATED STORY
Indian tennis round-up: Rohan Bopanna exits French Open;...
RELATED STORY
Kokkinakis, ranked 180th, books Wimbledon house until...
RELATED STORY
Nadal produces 'best match of tournament' as Dimitrov...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri-Divij Sharan to face Purav...
RELATED STORY
"There is a lot more scope for sports in India", says...
RELATED STORY
Indians who have won ATP/WTA singles titles
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Yuki finds Fabbiano in opener, 6 Indians...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest tennis doubles pairs of all time
RELATED STORY
10 male players with most consecutive Grand Slam appearances
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us