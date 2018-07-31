Fritz gains revenge over doubles partner Kokkinakis in Los Cabos

American youngster Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz earned a measure of revenge over doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis with a first-round win at the Los Cabos Open on Monday.

A year ago, the American was defeated by Kokkinakis in the last eight, with the Australian going on to lose the final against Sam Querrey.

It was a different outcome on this occasion, though, with the seventh seed triumphing 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-5).

"I played well. It was a lot like last year's match. It could have really gone either way, just a couple points here and there. I'm really happy to get through," said Fritz, who will partner Kokkinakis in the doubles this week.

"It's so funny because before the tournament started I knew I was going to play him. Before the draw even came out, I said to my coach, 'I bet I'm going to play Thanasi'. It happens sometimes."

Yoshihito Nishioka is next up for Fritz after the Japanese defeated Gastao Elias 6-4 6-3

In other matches, Elias Ymer defeated Ivo Karlovic 6-4 6-3, while Thomas Fabbiano and Michael Mmoh were three-set winners against Takanyi Garanganga and Ernesto Escobedo respectively.