Fucsovics out as seeds are sent packing at Generali Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    31 Jul 2019, 03:28 IST
Marton Fucsovics - cropped
Marton Fucsovics was a surprise exit in the first round of the Generali Open

Marton Fucsovics was among three seeded players to exit the Generali Open in the first round as he went down to Albert Ramos-Vinolas in three sets.

Fifth seed Fucsovics squandered a one-set lead to lose 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 6-4 to Ramos-Vinolas on Tuesday in a match that lasted over three hours.

Ramos-Vinolas won his first title of the season in Gstaad last weekend and will face compatriot Jaume Munar, who beat Thomas Fabbiano 7-6 (9-7) 1-6 6-1, in round two.

There were also wins for Jozef Kovalik and Austrian wildcard Sebastian Ofner, who will face top seed and 2019 French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem next.

Leonardo Mayer and Pablo Carreno Busta – seeded sixth and eighth respectively – followed Fucsovics in bowing out.

Hamburg Open semi-finalist Carreno Busta came unstuck 6-1 3-6 6-1 against Norwegian youngster Casper Ruud, while Mayer went down 3-6 6-3 6-2 to Pablo Andujar.

Kitzbuhel resident Philipp Kohlschreiber – who won the Generali Open in 2015 and 2017 – ended a five-match losing streak by overcoming Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-2.

