Garin ousts Querrey to book Houston final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    14 Apr 2019, 06:28 IST
Christian Garin - cropped
Chilean tennis player Christian Garin

Christian Garin overcame eighth seed Sam Querrey in straight sets on Saturday to reach the final of the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, where he will face Casper Ruud.

Garin had been two points away from losing the opening set at 5-6 down to the American, but he recovered to register a 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 victory in the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event in Texas.

"The conditions today were slow and windy, which is really good for me," said Garin after reaching his second clay-court final of 2019.

"I was really focused in the second set and I think he was a bit tired in the end, but I'm playing really well."

Garin lost the Brasil Open final to Guido Pella in March, but he could enter the top 50 in the world rankings if he wins the event at River Oaks Country Club.

Norway's Ruud will be contesting his first final at Tour-level after accounting for Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan 7-5 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Omnisport
NEWS
