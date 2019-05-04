×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Garin saves match points to dethrone Munich king Zverev

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    04 May 2019, 04:10 IST
AlexanderZverev-cropped
German star Alexander Zverev

Cristian Garin saved two match points en route to shocking Alexander Zverev and ending the German's reign at the Munich Open on Friday.

The Chilean earned the first top-five scalp of his career against the two-time defending champion in a 6-4 5-7 7-5 triumph on the clay.

Garin saw three match points go begging when serving at 5-4 in the second set and was staring down the barrel when Zverev had chances to see out the match himself at 5-4 up in the decider.

But incredibly Garin won 12 of the last 13 points to earn the upset win and book a semi-final date with Marco Cecchinato, who saved a match-point of his own in a comeback 1-6 7-5 7-5 win over Marton Fucsovics.

Three-time Munich champion Philipp Kohlschreiber was sent packing in three sets by Matteo Berrettini, who will now face fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut after the Spaniard also lasted the distance to see off Guido Pella.

At the Estoril Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas made it into the last four for the second straight year with a gutsy 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 success against Joao Domingues.

David Goffin is next for the Greek up-and-comer, with the Belgian seeing off Malek Jaziri 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 in a match lasting over two and a half hours.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is also into the last four after upsetting third seed Gael Monfils in three sets and will face Pablo Cuevas after his 6-0 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 beating of Frances Tiafoe.

Advertisement
Defending champ Zverev on course in Munich
RELATED STORY
Garin saves five MPs in Chardy upset, Granollers through
RELATED STORY
Kyrgios upsets Zverev in Acapulco
RELATED STORY
Garin ousts Querrey to book Houston final
RELATED STORY
Ferrer to face Nadal in Barcelona as Fognini withdraws
RELATED STORY
Lajovic crashes out in Estoril
RELATED STORY
Garin claims maiden ATP title in Houston
RELATED STORY
Lucky loser Jarry shocks struggling Zverev in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Could Roger Federer play Munich’s BMW Open before the Madrid Masters?
RELATED STORY
Querrey sets up Garin semi, Ruud spoils Granollers' birthday
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us