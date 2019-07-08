×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Halep halts Gauff's Wimbledon fairy tale

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    08 Jul 2019, 20:56 IST
Gauff - cropped
Cori Gauff was knocked out of Wimbledon by Simona Halep

Cori Gauff's extraordinary Wimbledon adventure came to an end as Simona Halep produced a fine performance in a convincing 6-3 6-3 victory.

After capturing the world of tennis' attention with a shock defeat of five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in round one, Gauff comfortably saw off Magdalena Rybarikova before claiming a spot in the last 16 with a wonderful comeback win over Polona Hercog.

But the 15-year-old could not match former world number one Halep on No.1 Court on Monday, as the 2018 French Open champion eased into the quarter-finals.

Gauff looked set to test Halep when she broke back in the second game, but the Romanian moved in front again in game five before winning against serve to seal the first set.

Halep had victory in her sights when 5-2 up in the second set, only for Gauff - who had to be treated for an apparent abdominal problem during the match - to claw back two match points and hold.

But Gauff's resistance proved futile as Halep converted her next match point - the teenager's tournament coming to a close when she overhit a forehand.

Halep, who made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros this year, will face Zhang Shuai next up.

 

Advertisement

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Simona Halep [7] bt Cori Gauff 6-3 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Halep - 17/14
Gauff - 15/29

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Halep - 2/5
Gauff - 0/1

BREAK POINTS WON
Halep - 5/12
Gauff - 2/6

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Halep - 57
Gauff - 66

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Halep - 76/44
Gauff - 53/38

TOTAL POINTS
Halep - 68
Gauff - 51

Advertisement
Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep cruises past Victoria Azarenka in straight sets
RELATED STORY
Gauff backs up Williams win as Halep and Pliskova progress
RELATED STORY
Halep through to play Gauff after 'best match' of 2019
RELATED STORY
Gauff in dreamland after Williams Wimbledon upset, teary Osaka crashes out
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019 Round one wrap-up: Big surprises headline the opening two days
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Top moments that you might have missed from round two action
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Azarenka runs into third round with quick work over Tomljanovic
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams: Coco can win Wimbledon and Barty is a force to be reckoned with
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon day 5th: Highlight: Novak | Kevin Anderson | Pella
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Simona Halep vs Lesia Tsurenko third round - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us