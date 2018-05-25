Haryana's Dabhas and Gahlot in finals of U-16 tennis tourney

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Haryanas Sushanth Dabhas and Divesh Gahlot, seeded three and four, reached the boys singles final while their state mate Sandeepti Rao entered the corresponding girls summit clash in the MSLTA-Yonex Sunrise 12th Ramesh Desai Memorial CCI All India U16 National Tennis Tournament today.

Also through to the girls final was Maharashtras Sudipta Senthil Kumar on the penultimate day of the tournament at the Cricket Club of Indias courts here.

Third seed Dabhas brushed aside unseeded Mohit Bondre of Gujarat in straight sets 6-2 7-5, while his state rival Gahlot ousted Assams second-seeded Udit Gogoi in three sets in the boys singles semi finals.

Incidentally, the two boys lost in three sets in the doubles final against the Chandigarh-Punjab combine of Uddayvir Singh and Dhruv Tangri.

In a one-sided girls semi final, Sudipta ranked 18th on the AITA list and seeded 5th here proved too good for her Maharashtra mate Prerna Vichare the second seed to win in straight sets.

Sudipta thus set up a clash in the final against unseeded Haryana girl Sandeepti who put out qualifier Vipasha Mehra, also in straight sets, in the other semi final.

Results:

Girls singles (semi-finals): Sandeepti Rao (HR) bt Q-Vipasha Mehra (MH) 7-6(3), 7-6(5); Sudipta Senthil Kumar (MH) bt 2-Prerna Vichare (MH) 6-0, 6-2. Boys singles (semi-finals): 3-Sushant Dabas (HR) bt Mohit Bondre (GJ) 6-2, 7-5; 4-Divesh Gahlot (HR) bt 2-Udit Gogoi (AS) 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5). Girls doubles (finals): Sandeepti Rao (HR)/Vanshika Choudhary (UP) bt Richa Chougule (MH)/Prerna Vichare (MH) 6-3, 6-3. Boys doubles (finals): Uddayvir Singh (CH)/Dhruv Tangri (PB) bt Sushant Dabhas/Divesh Gahlot (HR) 6-3, 3-6, 10-8