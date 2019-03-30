×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Isner ousts Auger-Aliassime to reach Miami final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    30 Mar 2019, 02:10 IST
isner - CROPPED
Miami Open champion John Isner.

Defending champion John Isner came through two tight sets to reach the final of the Miami Open on Friday, beating Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4).

Auger-Aliassime, 18, has been the surprise package of the week in Florida, the qualifier having not dropped a set since the second round.

But the final proved a step too far, as Isner - yet to drop a set in the tournament - battled through to a decider against Roger Federer or Denis Shapovalov.

Auger-Aliassime struck the first blow when he broke the Isner serve to go 4-3 in front, but Isner hit back three games later to force a tie-break.

Isner dropped his first two service points in the breaker but Auger-Aliassime did too and the former turned it around to edge in front.

The American then fell behind in the second set, too, but once again Auger-Aliassime could not make the advantage stick.

On this occasion, Isner won the first point of the tie-break on his opponent's serve, which proved enough to wrap up a win that ensures he will remain in the world's top 10.

Victory in the final would see Isner move from ninth to eighth in the rankings.

Omnisport
NEWS
New venue, same result: John Isner back in Miami Open final
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019, Semi-Finals: John Isner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Isner returns to scene of 1st Masters 1000 title in Miami
RELATED STORY
Auger-Aliassime makes history, sets up Isner semi in Miami
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Miami Open: Roger Federer outsmarts Daniil Medvedev to reach quarters
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Djokovic knocked out of tournament after puzzling loss to Bautista Agut
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019 Men’s Singles: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: A look at Roger Federer's expected route to glory
RELATED STORY
Federer reaches quarters in Miami, Halep eyes No. 1 ranking
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us