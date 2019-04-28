Kvitova battles past Kontaveit to reign in Stuttgart

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 12 // 28 Apr 2019, 23:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Petra Kvitova kisses the trophy after winning the Stuttgart Open.

Petra Kvitova overcame Anett Kontaveit in the Stuttgart Open final to become the first player to win two tournaments on the WTA Tour this season.

The third seed - who had come through a three-set battle against Kiki Bertens on Saturday - triumphed 6-3 7-6 (7-2) on clay, adding to her success at the Sydney International in January.

Kontaveit had her opportunities during a competitive contest, though, including wasting two break-point opportunities in the opening game of the match.

After exchanging breaks at the start of the second set, the Estonian manufactured two set points when 5-4 in front but both went begging, allowing a relieved Kvitova to hold serve.

The world number three quickly claimed a 6-0 lead as a tie-break was required, eventually securing victory after one hour and 31 minutes.

"I always need matches to get used to the clay," Kvitova told the media in her post-match news conference.

"To be honest, yesterday I felt really bad in the first set. I turned it around, though, and from the very beginning today I was much, much better.

"The key to playing well today was winning yesterday. I have to say we both played well today - even if I had lost I would have said the same."