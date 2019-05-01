×
Lajovic crashes out in Estoril

01 May 2019
Lajovic-Cropped
Serbian tennis player Dusan Lajovic

Dusan Lajovic fell back down to earth after his Monte Carlo Masters heroics as he suffered a first-round exit at the Estoril Open.

The world number 23 reached the final in Monte Carlo, only to lose to Fabio Fognini. He was seeded fifth in Portugal but crashed out on Tuesday with a straight-sets defeat to Leonardo Mayer.

Lajovic saved four set points in the first set but his resistance crumbled in the subsequent tie-break. He twice recovered after dropping serve in the second but Mayer's third break in the ninth game proved decisive in 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 win.

Seventh seed Pablo Carreno Busta fell victim to a comeback from Jeremy Chardy, losing 5-7 6-1 6-2, but eighth seed Frances Tiafoe beat Mikhail Kukushkin.

John Millman was a 6-3 6-0 victor against Bernard Tomic in an all-Australian clash and there were also wins for Joao Sousa, Malek Jaziri, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pablo Cuevas.

Kyle Edmund was the biggest casualty in the first round of the BMW Open. The Briton, seeded fifth, succumbed to Denis Kudla 6-4 6-3 but sixth seed Diego Schwartzman beat Benoit Paire in three sets and seventh seed Guido Pella claimed an easy win over Mischa Zverev.

Philipp Kohlschreiber overcame Andreas Seppi in a battle of two veterans. Juan Ignacio Londero, Cristian Garin, Martin Klizan, Thiago Monteiro, Rudolf Molleker and Matteo Berrettini were the others to triumph in Munich.

