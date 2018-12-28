×
Murray: I want to go out on my own terms

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    28 Dec 2018, 20:14 IST
andymurray - cropped
Former world number one Andy Murray

Andy Murray is determined to return to form and fitness in order to "go out on my own terms".

The former world number one missed the majority of the 2018 season with ankle and hip ailments and revealed this week that the latter injury continues to cause him discomfort.

However, Murray is still keen to get back to the level that made him a three-time grand slam champion as he prepares to return to the ATP Tour at the Brisbane International.

Only then will the 31-year-old feel that he is ready to call time on a career that has stagnated with a sequence of fitness issues in recent years.

"I owe it to myself to give myself a chance to get back to the level that I'm happy competing at," Murray told reporters in Brisbane. "I want to go out on my own terms.

"If I stopped six months ago or had not given the hip time to recover, I may look back and regret that decision.

"As I've gotten older, I can't believe how quickly things can change. When I first had issues with the hip, I was number one in the world. And 12 months later, I was struggling.

"I thought I had time on my side. There's nothing I'd rather do more than stay out on tour. I love the practice, the competition, the locker room. I want to play as long as I can.

"There are still things I want to achieve. Whether I am capable of doing that or not, we'll see."

Omnisport
NEWS
Murray still troubled by hip problem
