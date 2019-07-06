×
Murray suffers Wimbledon doubles exit blow

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    06 Jul 2019, 22:08 IST
Andy Murray and Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Andy Murray and Pierre-Hugues Herbert show dejection after their doubles defeat

Andy Murray suffered a Wimbledon blow as he and Pierre-Hugues Herbert tumbled out in the second round of the men's doubles.

Two-time Wimbledon singles champion Murray had teamed up with French doubles specialist Herbert, a title winner in SW19 alongside Nicolas Mahut three years ago, and was hoping to enjoy a long run at the All England Club.

But their campaign came to a disappointing end on Court Two, with Murray and Herbert beaten 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-2 6-3 by Croatian sixth seeds Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor.

Murray, returning to the tournament after missing last year's championships due to injury, has pleased the crowds by showing he is fit to play again following hip resurfacing surgery.

He has another chance of doubles success, with Murray and Serena Williams due to begin their campaign in the mixed event later on Saturday.

Former world number one Murray won the Queen's Club Championships doubles with Feliciano Lopez last month and he is planning a singles return later in the year.

