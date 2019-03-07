Nadal: Kyrgios should set a better example

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 99 // 07 Mar 2019, 16:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

World number 33 Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal has taken another dig at Nick Kyrgios by stating the controversial Australian should "show good values for the kids".

Nadal accused Kyrgios of a lack of respect after the world number two was beaten by the Brisbane native at the Mexican Open last week.

The 17-time grand slam champion said Kyrgios "lacks respect for the public, the opponent and himself" following their encounter in Acapulco.

Kyrgios said he was not interested in what Nadal had to say, but the Spaniard feels the world number 33 took his comments more personally and thinks he should set a better example.

"Everybody is free to do whatever they want, but at end of the day, in my opinion, he has an impact on the new generations," Nadal said.

"He's young, he's a famous player and in my opinion we need to show good values for the kids.

"I heard that he took it very personally. I really didn't see it but somebody told me he put some stuff on his social networks."

Nadal said he did not take exception to an underarm serve from Kyrgios - who went on to claim his first title of the season last weekend - during their second-round match.

Advertisement

"I don't feel disrespected by him serving underhand. He is free to do whatever the rules allow him to do." Nadal added at Indian Wells.

"I never said anything too negative about Nick, even if he took it more personally."