Nadal out of ATP Finals with abdominal injury, ankle surgery

Associated Press
News
27   //    05 Nov 2018, 23:58 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the season-ending ATP Finals because of an abdominal injury and had surgery on his right ankle Monday.

Nadal announced on Twitter that he is done for the year, citing the stomach muscle issue that forced him to withdraw from last week's Paris Masters.

He added that he decided to have the ankle operation so he can start 2019 healthy.

John Isner will replace Nadal in the ATP Finals field. Play in London begins next Sunday.

Nadal hasn't competed since he retired from his U.S. Open semifinal because of a painful right knee.

He lost his No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic on Monday.

Because Nadal's season is over, Djokovic is assured of finishing the year atop the ATP rankings for the fifth time.

The 32-year-old Spaniard ends 2018 with a 45-4 record and five titles, including his 17th Grand Slam trophy at the French Open in June.

Nadal pulls out of ATP Finals
Nadal's hard-court woes continue with ATP Finals withdrawal
ATP Finals race hots up as Nadal withdraws from Paris...
Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters; will lose No. 1 ranking
Do not write off Rafael Nadal just yet
Paris Masters 2018: Novak Djokovic to become World No. 1...
BREAKING NEWS: Nadal withdrawal sends Djokovic to number one
Next Gen ATP Finals 2018: Preview and Predictions
Rafael Nadal becomes the 1st player to qualify for ATP...
Rafael Nadal's 5 most dominant ATP Masters 1000 tournaments
