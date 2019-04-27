×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nishikori and Thiem join Nadal in Barcelona semi-finals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27 Apr 2019, 01:52 IST
KeiNishikori - cropped
Kei Nishikori in Barcelona

Kei Nishikori maintained his challenge for a third Barcelona title after battling past Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 7-5 on Friday.

The world number seven came through a tough contest after one hour and 53 minutes against one of the home favourites to secure a semi-final showdown with Daniil Medvedev.

Nishikori broke in the opening game and saw out a strong opening set after surviving some nervy moments at 5-4.

Carballes Baena showed redoubtable defence in the second, holding onto his serve despite facing eight break points, but he seemed to tweak a muscle in his right thigh when trying to stop a Nishikori backhand and the Japanese claimed the win soon afterwards.

He will face Medvedev in the last four after the Russian dispatched Nicolas Jarry 6-3 6-4.

The seventh seed was in commanding form as he came through blustery conditions and the confidence of an opponent who had already beaten Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov this week.

"It was dry and windy, so the balls were flying a lot," Medvedev said. "I needed to win it. I needed to be in the semi-finals. I won it and I'm happy."

Rafael Nadal reached the last four with a fine 7-5 7-5 win over Jan-Lennard Struff, the 11-time champion securing his passage to the next round with a quite stunning forehand passing shot.

Advertisement

Nadal will face Dominic Thiem next, who was in imperious form to defeat Guido Pella 7-5 6-2, winning nine of the final 11 games.

At the Hungarian Open, qualifier Filip Krajinovic continued his excellent week with a straight-sets win over number two seed Borna Coric.

The world number 105 won 6-4 7-5 to set up a last-four encounter with Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who beat Attila Balazs 6-3 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini will meet Laslo Djere in the other semi-final after respective triumphs over Pablo Cuevas and Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Advertisement
Barcelona Open 2019: Can Rafael Nadal make it to another final?
RELATED STORY
Nishikori unable to join Nadal with Monte Carlo progress
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Nadal, Zverev sail through as Nishikori crashes out
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Open 2019: Draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Which players stand a chance to dethrone Rafael Nadal?
RELATED STORY
Nadal roars into Barcelona semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Thiem beaten in Monte Carlo, serene progress for Nadal and Djokovic
RELATED STORY
Thiem, Schwartzman, Khachanov alongside Federer and Djokovic: The possible threats to Nadal on clay this season
RELATED STORY
Struff stuns Tsitsipas to set up Nadal quarter-final
RELATED STORY
Coach's words inspire Osaka; Nishikori also into semifinals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us