No Fed Cup return for injured Andreescu
Bianca Andreescu will not return to action this month after she was left out of Canada's Fed Cup team for their World Group play-off against the Czech Republic.
Andreescu has been the star of 2019 after winning the Indian Wells title following a final appearance in Auckland and a run to the last four in Acapulco.
Her sensational triumph at Indian Wells saw her beat five seeds – including Garbine Muguruza, Elina Svitolina and Angelique Kerber.
She looked on course for the 'Sunshine Double' in Miami but was forced to withdraw with a right shoulder injury during her last-16 tie against Anett Kontaveit.
Canada had hoped to have Andreescu in their team for the Fed Cup clash in Prostejov, but she remains sidelined.
Canada have announced their #FedCup squad to take on Czech Republic... pic.twitter.com/Ui6Lf6TPy3— Fed Cup (@FedCup) April 10, 2019
"Bianca Andreescu was not named in the Canadian Fed Cup team for the upcoming tie against the Czech Republic due to a lingering injury that she suffered during the Miami Open," a Tennis Canada statement read.
"Andreescu has been recuperating and slowly preparing for her return to competition."
The Madrid Open in early May appears a realistic prospect for Andreescu to make her return as she looks to be ready for the French Open at the end of that month.