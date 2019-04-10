×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

No Fed Cup return for injured Andreescu

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    10 Apr 2019, 21:34 IST
biancaandreescu - cropped
Bianca Andreescu receives treatment at the Miami Open

Bianca Andreescu will not return to action this month after she was left out of Canada's Fed Cup team for their World Group play-off against the Czech Republic.

Andreescu has been the star of 2019 after winning the Indian Wells title following a final appearance in Auckland and a run to the last four in Acapulco.

Her sensational triumph at Indian Wells saw her beat five seeds – including Garbine Muguruza, Elina Svitolina and Angelique Kerber.

She looked on course for the 'Sunshine Double' in Miami but was forced to withdraw with a right shoulder injury during her last-16 tie against Anett Kontaveit.

Canada had hoped to have Andreescu in their team for the Fed Cup clash in Prostejov, but she remains sidelined.

"Bianca Andreescu was not named in the Canadian Fed Cup team for the upcoming tie against the Czech Republic due to a lingering injury that she suffered during the Miami Open," a Tennis Canada statement read.

"Andreescu has been recuperating and slowly preparing for her return to competition."

The Madrid Open in early May appears a realistic prospect for Andreescu to make her return as she looks to be ready for the French Open at the end of that month.

Omnisport
NEWS
Injured Andreescu retires in Miami to put Kontaveit through
RELATED STORY
Who is Bianca Andreescu? A profile of the surprise Indian Wells finalist
RELATED STORY
Kerber eases past Bencic as Andreescu awaits in final
RELATED STORY
In-form Andreescu moves past Kenin in Miami
RELATED STORY
Teen spirit: Andreescu, Kecmanovic win at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Goerges beats Andreescu to win ASB Classic
RELATED STORY
Goerges halts teenage sensation Andreescu in Auckland final
RELATED STORY
Andreescu continues hot streak, qualifies for Aussie Open
RELATED STORY
Andreescu overcomes Kerber again to extend winning run
RELATED STORY
Andreescu beat Kerber to lift Indian Wells title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us