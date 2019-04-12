×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Out-of-form Zverev falls in Marrakech

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    12 Apr 2019, 01:56 IST
alexanderzverev - Cropped
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev's poor run of form continued at the Grand Prix Hassan II as he was beaten in round two by Jaume Munar.

The top seed has reached just one final this season, where he was beaten by Nick Kyrgios in Acapulco, and illness played a part in his exit early in Indian Wells before he fell at the first hurdle in Miami.

Zverev consequently took a wildcard in Marrakech to begin his clay-court season prematurely but, after a routine round-one win over Denis Istomin, the world number three was sent packing 7-6 (7-1) 2-6 6-3 by Munar on Thursday.

The German was a victor in Munich and Madrid as part of a fine run on the dirt last season but will need to find some form to defend those rankings points this year.

In a bad day for the seeds, Pierre-Hugues Herbert (8) and Philipp Kohlschreiber (7) were sent packing in straight sets by Benoit Paire and defending champion Pablo Andujar respectively.

Rounding out the action, Jiri Vesely was a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victor over Juan Ignacio Londero.

Omnisport
NEWS
Zverev eases through in Marrakech, Fognini dumped out
RELATED STORY
Grand Prix Hassan II preview: Zverev, Fognini look to get their season back on track
RELATED STORY
Grand Prix Hassan II 2019, Marrakech: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Tsonga dumps third seed Edmund out in Marrakech
RELATED STORY
Alexander Zverev's route to the final at Grand Prix Hassan II 2019
RELATED STORY
Edmund sets up Tsonga clash in Marrakech
RELATED STORY
Why Alexander Zverev is unlikely to win a Grand Slam this year
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Federer rallies back to victory, Ferrer shocks Zverev
RELATED STORY
The curious case of Alexander Zverev in modern Men's Tennis
RELATED STORY
Zverev destroys racquet in Aus Open meltdown
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us