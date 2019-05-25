×
Paire picks off Auger Aliassime in Lyon final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    25 May 2019, 21:30 IST
Paire_cropped
Benoit Paire in action on the ATP Tour.

Benoit Paire claimed his second title in 2019 with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Felix Auger Aliassime in the Lyon Open final on Saturday.

The Frenchman followed up his success in Marrakech last month by triumphing on home soil, in the process denying his teenage opponent a maiden tournament win.

Auger Aliassime, 18, had the opportunity to become the youngest champion on the ATP Tour since Kei Nishikori at Delray Beach in 2008.

However, the fourth-seeded Canadian struggled to impose himself from the outset in a match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes.

"I had a good week even though it didn’t end the way I wanted, not playing the way I wanted or being physically well," Auger-Aliassime said in quotes on the ATP's official website.

"There's disappointment because these finals don't come around often but there's a lot of positives to take from that week. Hopefully I give myself other chances for titles."

As for Paire, he is likely to be nestled inside the world's top 40 of the updated rankings by the time he takes to the court for his first-round clash against Marius Copil at the French Open next week.

