Pliskova takes second Brisbane title with comeback win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    06 Jan 2019, 15:54 IST
KarolinaPliskova - cropped
Karolina Pliskova with the Brisbane International trophy

Karolina Pliskova fought back from a set and a break down to see off Lesia Tsurenko and win her second Brisbane International title on Sunday.

Tsurenko had upset US Open champion Naomi Osaka in the last four and was on track for another big win as she led the 2017 Brisbane champion 5-3 in the second set, having taken the first.

But Pliskova came roaring back and was ultimately comfortable in a 4-6 7-5 6-2 triumph to get her 2019 season off to a flier.

Tsurenko will at least have the opportunity to seal swift revenge, with the duo paired in the Sydney International first round next week as they gear up for the Australian Open.

A rollercoaster encounter began with Tsurenko stealing an early lead on Pliskova's serve and the Ukrainian claimed a second break to love immediately after the fifth seed had got back level.

That advantage was enough for Tsurenko to serve out the opener and a similar pattern soon emerged in the second, with Pliskova broken swiftly and then suffering a further setback just as she had come back into the contest at 2-2.

But the world number 27, serving for the championship, was then broken to love to bring Pliskova back into contention, before Tsurenko crumbled again to allow the favourite to level the match.

It was one-way traffic from there as Pliskova, aided by a medical time-out for her opponent after Tsurenko rolled her ankle, seized the initiative and a pair of breaks ensured a comprehensive victory.

Omnisport
NEWS
Karolina Pliskova wins second Brisbane International title
Red-hot Vekic to meet Pliskova in Brisbane
Tsurenko upsets second-seeded Osaka to reach Brisbane final
Pliskova battles past Putintseva, Birrell upsets Kasatkina
Murray advances in Brisbane in latest comeback from injury
Nadal withdraws, Murray loses to Medvedev in Brisbane
Medvedev beats Raonic to reach semifinals in Brisbane
WTA Finals 2018: Elina Svitolina secures a second win in...
Pliskova reaches WTA Finals semifinals with win over Kvitova
Kyrgios says bitten by spider ahead of Brisbane title...
