×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Raonic edges out Tsonga at Stuttgart Open, Coric fights back in 's-Hertogenbosch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    13 Jun 2019, 04:24 IST
Milos - cropped
Milos Raonic beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Stuttgart Open

Milos Raonic, still on the comeback trail from injury, made hard work of beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-1) at the Stuttgart Open.

Raonic, runner-up in 2018, has returned to action at this tournament having withdrawn from the French Open due to his failure to overcome a knee injury sustained at the Miami Open in late March.

The sixth seed hit 24 aces as both players struggled to make any great inroads against serve.

Marton Fucsovics will be the world number 18's opponent in the quarter-finals, after the Hungarian saved three match points to beat fourth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 7-5.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev also bowed out, with wildcard and 2017 champion Lucas Pouille claiming a 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 6-2 win.

Meanwhile, Borna Coric started his grass-court season in style as he came from behind to beat Taylor Fritz 4-6 6-3 6-3 at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Fritz won all 12 of his first-service points in the opening set, but in the final two sets, second seed Coric converted all three break points to progress into the quarter-finals, while third seed Alex de Minaur overcame Andreas Seppi.

Advertisement
Miami Open 2019: Borna Coric passes Nick Kyrgios test
RELATED STORY
Auger-Aliassime makes impressive start in Stuttgart
RELATED STORY
Tsonga powers past Zverev in first match on grass for two years
RELATED STORY
Italian Open 2019: Statistical analysis of Roger Federer's win over Borna Coric
RELATED STORY
Italian Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters: Tsonga, Cilic and Verdasco bow out of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open 2019: Sam Querrey vs Milos Raonic, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Italian Open: Roger Federer reacts after his dramatic three set Italian Open victory over Coric
RELATED STORY
Defending champ Pliskova dumped out in Stuttgart
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Kei Nishikori Vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Round of 64, preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us