Resilient Krunic breaks Tour duck

Aleksandra Krunic capitalised on a Kirsten Flipkens collapse to win her first WTA Tour title in style in Rosmalen.

Aleksandra Krunic celebrates

Aleksandra Krunic again showed her resilience to come from behind and defeat Kirsten Flipkens 6-7 (0-7) 7-5 6-1 for her first WTA Tour title at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships.

The Serbian had been required to show her spirit as she downed top seed and two-time champion Coco Vandeweghe in three sets in the last four, with a similar fightback then required against Flipkens.

Krunic had looked down and out, a set and a break down, but a pep talk from her coach seemed to inspire her and there only looked like being one winner once she drew level.

The early games swung back and forth as a confident Flipkens broke swiftly but then saw her advantage cancelled out after a series of lax shots.

Although Krunic capitalised on the third of three break points to take the lead for the first time, the 25-year-old too then let her position slip and entered a tie-break in which she alternatively found the net and went long, gifting Flipkens the set.

The match looked over when Flipkens moved up early in the second, but Krunic found a second wind and an energetic display, interspersed with measured shots, allowed her to level, taking a third set point.

And Flipkens then imploded, allowing Krunic to break time and again to go on and celebrate a superb win.