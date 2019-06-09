Roland Garros' four main courts to have lights from 2020

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 09 Jun 2019, 17:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Court Philippe-Chatrier will have a roof and flights from 2020

Floodlights will be installed on the four main courts at Roland Garros for next year, French Tennis Federation (FFT) president Bernard Guidicelli confirmed.

Guidicelli announced at a news conference on Sunday that next year's French Open will not see matches on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Court Simonne-Mathieu or Court 4 stopped due to darkness.

The FFT president also confirmed the roof will be installed on Chatrier in time for the 2020 edition of the tournament, though there will not be any evening sessions until the following year, when all courts will be equipped with lighting.

"The lighting will be on the four main courts: Lenglen, Chatrier, Mathieu, and Court 4. And for the other ones it's 2021," said Guidicelli.

"All the courts will be lit. It's the last year where matches will end because of night time."

He added: "I confirm that we will be playing with the roof [on Chatrier] in 2020.

"We really want to make this stadium alive throughout the year in a configuration that will enable us to offer the best for the people living close by and the best for the players and the audience during the tournament."