Serena sexism claims 'far-fetched' – Jamie Murray

Omnisport
NEWS
News
89   //    14 Sep 2018, 13:43 IST
SerenaWilliams - Cropped
Serena Williams argues with US Open officials

Serena Williams' claims that she was punished more harshly during her US Open umpire row because she is female have been described as "far-fetched" by Jamie Murray.

During the final against Naomi Osaka, Williams was given a code violation for what chair umpire Carlos Ramos deemed to be on-court coaching.

The 23-time grand slam champion vehemently denied that accusation and, after smashing her racket having been broken in the second set, was docked a point by Ramos.

Williams angrily confronted Ramos, demanding an apology and branding him a "liar" and a "thief", comments which prompted the official to hand down a game penalty.

In the aftermath of her defeat, Williams claimed that had she been male, she would have been treated more leniently, but Murray – who won the mixed doubles final alongside Bethanie Mattek-Sands – does not agree.

"I think that’s a bit far-fetched," the Briton, who is the older brother of former world number one Andy Murray, told BBC Sport. "I think the umpire, he did what was within his rights.

"Coaching is common, a lot of people are doing it, some people aren't getting called for it.

"To get called in a grand slam final was perhaps a bit tight, but I think the reaction was pretty overboard.

"I've seen a lot of people get called for coaching before, and you might have a grumble and stuff, but you get on with it."

