×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Serena welcomes rule change on players back from pregnancy

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    27 Dec 2018, 23:03 IST
AP Image

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Serena Williams has welcomed the extra protection given to new mothers when they return to the women's tennis tour.

"It's great," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said on Thursday in quotes published by BBC Sport. "Women that are younger can go out there and have kids and not have to worry about it, and not have to wait until the twilight of their years to have children."

The WTA rule changes were agreed on this month and are meant to ensure players are not penalized after they return from pregnancy or an injury that causes a long absence.

The changes were prompted in part by the experiences of former No. 1 players Williams and Victoria Azarenka, both of whom returned to competition after giving birth.

The WTA announced that players returning to the tour may use a special ranking for up to three years after the birth of a child, and the exemption can be used for seedings at big events.

"Having gone through the experience myself really opened my eyes. Would I have done it sooner had there been different rule changes? I don't know," Williams said in Abu Dhabi ahead of an exhibition tournament where she played her sister Venus in a one-off match.

"But now there is an opportunity, people don't have to ask that question."

Williams was unseeded at the French Open in her first major since the birth of her daughter — despite having won the previous major she played, the 2017 Australian Open. Williams was seeded 25th at Wimbledon and 17th at the U.S. Open, and she reached the finals and lost at both of those majors.

Associated Press
NEWS
Serena Williams welcomes WTA's rule change to help mothers
RELATED STORY
WTA changes rules affecting players returning from pregnancy
RELATED STORY
WTA's new rule to protect returning players' rankings...
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 5 unbreakable records of Serena Williams
RELATED STORY
5 best outfits sported by Serena Williams over the years
RELATED STORY
10 Most famous Tennis players of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Grand Slam victories of Serena Williams 
RELATED STORY
Scandal and justice: #MeToo reached the sports world in 2018
RELATED STORY
10 Most controversial Tennis outfits of all time
RELATED STORY
5 tennis players who made a comeback after retiring
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us