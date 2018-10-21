×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Sushant, Archita among seven Indian qualifiers at Asian Jr tennis championships

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    21 Oct 2018, 18:33 IST

Pune, Oct 21 (PTI) Seventh seed Sushant Dabas shocked top seed Fardeen Qamar while second seeded Krish Patel outplayed Kushan Shah as seven Indians qualified for the main draw of the HCL Asian B1 Junior Tennis Championship, here on Sunday.

Sushant upset Fardeen 7-6(5), 6-3 while Krish emerged winner with a 6-3 6-3 scoreline.

Also making it to the main draw of the second edition of the event, organised by MSLTA and PMDTA, were Subash Paramasivam, Nishant Dabas, Archita Mahalwal, Priyanshi Bhandari and local girl Prerna Vichare.

Top seeded Sevil Yuldashiva of Uzbekistan got past a fighting Bhakti Shah 6-4 6-4 to become the lone foreign qualifier.

World no 61 in junior rankings, Dostanbek Tashbulatov of Kazakhstan and world no 49 Hong Yi Cody Wong of Hong Kong have been given the top seedings in the boys and girls events respectively.

Tashbulatov will take on wildcard Aryan Bhatia while Wong will clash with reigning under-16 national champion Gargi Pawar in the opening rounds.

Under-18 national champion and Pune lad Siddanth Banthia has been seeded fourth and will take on Malaysia's Christian Didier in the opening round.

The B1 category tournament is a closed event for Asian continent and one of the most reputed tennis championships after the junior grand slams in Under-18 category.

Players from 11 countries in the region -- China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Hong-Kong, Malaysia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and India -- will compete in the tournament

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: Divij Sharan and Karman Thandi make a...
RELATED STORY
5 most-followed Tennis stars on Instagram
RELATED STORY
5 Tennis stars who retired too soon
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest Men's Tennis Players in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: GOLD! Rohan Bopanna and Divij Saran win...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Female Tennis players with most Singles Grand Slam...
RELATED STORY
"There is a lot more scope for sports in India", says...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Indian tennis players of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 3 men's singles tennis players of the present era
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: Top 5 players with most Grand Slams
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us