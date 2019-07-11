×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Svitolina praises 'unbelievable' Halep

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    11 Jul 2019, 21:16 IST
HalepSvitolinacropped
Elina Svitolina and Simona Halep shake hands after their Wimbledon semi-final

Elina Svitolina was left to rue "poor decisions" in her first grand slam semi-final but admitted the "unbelievable" Simona Halep was too good for her at Wimbledon.

Halep cruised to a 6-1 6-3 victory on Centre Court, becoming the first Romanian woman to reach the singles final at the All England Club.

WTA Finals champion Svitolina never really got going, with Halep much more aggressive as she set up a showdown with Serena Williams on Saturday.

Eighth seed Svitolina praised the 2018 French Open winner and was left to reflect on what might have been at SW19 on Thursday.

"I was nervous, but I think it was the same as in some other big matches," said the Ukrainian.

"I haven't played as many [big games] as she has because she won a grand slam, so she knows how it feels to achieve something major in your career.

"I don't know if it's a lack of experience a little bit today, but I think she played unbelievably. She was moving really good, striking the ball perfectly.

"It's a little bit of me making poor decisions in some important moments, and then her playing unbelievable which made the score like that."

Advertisement
Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep Vs Elina Svitolina, Semi-final, Preview and Prediction 
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep powers past Elina Svitolina to enter maiden Wimbledon final
RELATED STORY
Where to watch Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep vs Elina Svitolina semi-finals, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Svitolina breaks new ground as she sets up Halep semi-final at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Halep eases into first Wimbledon final
RELATED STORY
Svitolina staying calm ahead of first grand slam semi-final
RELATED STORY
Halep douses Zhang fire to reach Wimbledon semis
RELATED STORY
Relaxed Halep has new-found love for grass
RELATED STORY
Gauff backs up Williams win as Halep and Pliskova progress
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Elina Svitolina advances to first-ever Major semifinal with comfortable win over Karolina Muchova
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us