Terrific Thiem ends Djokovic's hopes of holding all four majors

Dominic Thiem celebrates during his win over Novak Djokovic

Dominic Thiem ended Novak Djokovic's hopes of holding all four majors simultaneously for the second time in his career with a hugely impressive 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 victory in their French Open semi-final on Saturday.

World number one Djokovic was aiming to join Rod Laver as the only man in history to possess all four slams on two occasions, but he came unstuck against the intelligent Thiem in a match controversially held over from Friday due to bad weather. Thiem will now meet Rafael Nadal on Sunday in a repeat of last year's final.

The top seed was in a sullen mood on Friday and, despite getting a reprieve with play suspended after Thiem broke to lead 3-1 in the third set, he maintained that demeanour on another windy day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

World number four Thiem quickly surrendered his overnight advantage but he clinched the set with a break of serve, Djokovic taking his frustrations out on chair umpire Jaume Campistol.

A double fault essentially gifted Djokovic the fourth set but Thiem, who achieved great success by drawing his opponent forward, surged ahead in the fifth, though his progress was checked by a missed chance to earn a second break just before rain forced the players off for an hour.

The 2016 champion made a strong start when the action got back under way and saved a pair of match points to get back on serve, before the Austrian sealed the deal at the third attempt to hand Djokovic his first last-four defeat at a major since the 2014 US Open.

HISTORY for @ThiemDomi



He becomes the first Austrian to reach multiple Grand Slam finals after defeating Djokovic 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5! #RG19 @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/H0hA0TDLEJ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 8, 2019