×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Thiem relishing last-four challenge alongside Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    06 Jun 2019, 23:16 IST
DominicThiem - Cropped
Dominic Thiem celebrates reaching the French Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem is under no illusions as to the colossal task ahead as he prepares for the French Open semi-finals alongside Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

For the first time since the 2012 Australian Open, the top four players in the ATP rankings have reached the semis of a Tour-level event, while Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have not all made the last four of a slam since that same year's tournament at Roland Garros.

Thiem, the 2018 runner-up to Nadal, has now reached this stage in four consecutive editions but never before has he faced such a daunting line-up of semi-final foes, the much-vaunted trio boasting 52 major crowns between them.

The Austrian completed a routine 6-2 6-4 6-2 quarter-final success over Karen Khachanov and faces Djokovic on Friday – a man he has beaten twice in eight attempts – before a potential showdown against Federer or 11-time champion Nadal.

"I mean, it's incredibly difficult to win a grand slam," Thiem told a news conference.

"Especially for us players who didn't have one yet, because if everything goes quite normal, we have to beat two players with 15 or more grand slams. So, I think everybody can imagine how difficult this is.

"But I will step on the court tomorrow, try everything, of course, give everything. I hope it's going to be positive in the end, but the challenge is huge.

"Novak is in very good shape again, probably playing his best tennis of his life. I'm in the semi-finals with maybe the three best players of all time, so everybody can see how tough the way it is for me.

Advertisement

"But for me it's amazing. The surface doesn't matter against them. All of them have won all four slams, so surface doesn't really matter.

"They are so tough on any of the surfaces. I think it never happens in any era of men's tennis that you have three players with 15-plus grand slams. I mean, they are the only three with 15-plus grand slams. That shows it all.

"I'm now in the fourth time here in the semis, and I know now how tough it is to get here, to get that deep in a tournament. And these three, they are doing it since, I don't know, 10, 15 years almost at any grand slam. So that shows what their level is. So they are absolutely amazing."

Advertisement
Thiem, Schwartzman, Khachanov alongside Federer and Djokovic: The possible threats to Nadal on clay this season
RELATED STORY
Thiem stuns Federer to book Djokovic semi-final as Nadal marches on
RELATED STORY
Djokovic, Nadal and Federer reach same major semis for first time in seven years
RELATED STORY
Djokovic, Nadal and Federer: The semi-final breakdown
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: What is at stake for 'Big 3' and Dominic Thiem
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters 2019: What will a 'good performance' constitute for Federer, Nadal and Djokovic?
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells 2019: Federer and Thiem to clash in final showdown
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019 Review: Djokovic triumphs, Nadal slips further, Federer makes comeback
RELATED STORY
Nadal, Djokovic don't hang around as Dominic gets through just in Thiem
RELATED STORY
Why is Novak Djokovic not as popular as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us