×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Thiem sets up home final against form man Ramos-Vinolas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    03 Aug 2019, 00:54 IST
DominicThiem - cropped
World number four Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem's bid for a first Generali Open title continued with a semi-final victory on Friday, but the tricky Albert Ramos-Vinolas lies ahead.

World number four Thiem is chasing a breakthrough victory in home territory and proved too strong for Lorenzo Sonego, the only other seeded player in the last four, as he won 6-3 7-6 (8-6).

The Austrian stayed patient in the opener before piling on the pressure after holding for 4-3, taking the second break point of the match.

Sonego broke to lead 2-0 in the second set but could not hold on and bowed to Thiem in a tie-break.

Victory against Ramos-Vinolas is no foregone conclusion, though, with the Spaniard flying high heading into the weekend.

Ramos-Vinolas triumphed in Gstaad last week, knocking out three seeded compatriots along the way, and his semi-final triumph in Kitzbuhel on Friday made it nine consecutive ATP Tour victories.

The 31-year-old was too strong for Casper Ruud despite trailing 5-2 in the opening set, recovering to advance 7-5 6-4.

"I changed my tactics, I stepped in a little bit more," Ramos-Vinolas said. "With the forehand, I changed a little more down the line, also with the return, a little bit closer to the lines."

Advertisement
Dominic Thiem vs Lorenzo Sonego - ATP 250 Generali Open Semifinal - Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Hamburg Open 2019: Dominic Thiem v Andrey Rublev, Quarter-final, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Fabio Fognini vs Dominic Thiem, match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Zverev joins Thiem in Hamburg quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019, Quarter-final: Dominic Thiem vs Karen Khachanov, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Thiem & Zverev back to winning ways in Hamburg
RELATED STORY
2019 French Open Semi-final: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Thiem the best man to challenge Nadal – Kuerten
RELATED STORY
2019 French Open Men’s Singles Final: Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019 quarter-finals: Can Roger Federer challenge Dominic Thiem?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us