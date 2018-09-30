Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tomic staves off four match points, ends title drought in Chengdu

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    30 Sep 2018, 18:49 IST
Bernard Tomic - cropped
Australian Bernard Tomic

Bernard Tomic claimed his first title on the ATP Tour in three years by beating top seed Fabio Fognini in the Chengdu Open final.

Down at 123 in the world rankings and without a tournament victory since July 2015, qualifier Tomic saved four match points against Fognini before registering a 6-1 3-6 7-6 (9-7) success.

Fognini had multiple opportunities in the deciding tie-break but failed to take any of them when 6-3 and 7-6 up, as he missed the chance to become the first Italian to win four singles titles in a season.

Tomic, 25, was last in an ATP final in February 2016 and made a fast start as he raced into a 3-0 lead, with Fognini failing to convert any of the six break points he had in an opening set which lasted just 29 minutes.

Fognini hit back in the second, twice winning games on Tomic's serve and then saving two breaks points as he served out for a 6-3 win.

Both men lost serve twice in the opening five games of the decider and, though it was Fognini who took the early initiative in the breaker, Tomic roared back and finished with a forehand winner to end his long wait for a title.

Omnisport
NEWS
Tomic wins first Tour-level match since Wimbledon in Chengdu
RELATED STORY
Tomic upsets top-seeded Fognini to win Chengdu Open
RELATED STORY
Tomic to face Fognini in long-awaited final
RELATED STORY
Fognini going for 4th ATP title of the year in Chengdu
RELATED STORY
Murray comes unstuck against Verdasco, Fognini through in...
RELATED STORY
Cornet ends title drought in Gstaad
RELATED STORY
Tsitsipas' struggles continue in Shenzhen
RELATED STORY
Indian tennis round-up: Ramkumar Ramanathan causes big...
RELATED STORY
Simon ends Bachinger fairytale to lift Metz title
RELATED STORY
Kuznetsova saves four match points to win Citi Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us