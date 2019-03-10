×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Venus edges Kvitova as Osaka, Kerber advance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    10 Mar 2019, 12:26 IST
VenusWilliams - Cropped
American Venus Williams

Venus Williams edged Petra Kvitova in an Indian Wells Open thriller, while Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber moved through.

Williams overcame Kvitova in a blockbuster second-round clash at the WTA Premier event, where the Czech was one of six seeds to fall.

Osaka started her title defence in style, while Kerber and Karolina Pliskova also reached the third round.

But Caroline Wozniacki's struggles continued, the Dane joining Kvitova among the losers on Saturday.

 

WILLIAMS COMES THROUGH KVITOVA TEST

Williams recovered from a difficult start to get past Kvitova 4-6 7-5 6-4 after almost two and a half hours.

The American seven-time grand slam singles champion was the better of the two players in the third set and managed to break twice.

In what was just the seventh meeting between the two stars, Williams, 38, recorded her third win.

Advertisement

She will next face Christina McHale, who upset Russian 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 3-6 6-4.

SOME SEEDS SURVIVE

Of the 16 seeds in action, 10 managed to get through.

World number one Osaka started her title defence well, cruising past Kristina Mladenovic 6-3 6-4.

Kerber, the eighth seed, progressed impressively, dismantling Yulia Putintseva 6-0 6-2 in just over an hour.

Pliskova served 12 aces on her way to a 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 6-1 victory over qualifier Misaki Doi.

Danielle Collins, Belinda Bencic, Anastasija Sevastova, Anett Kontaveit, Julia Goerges, Aryna Sabalenka and Lesia Tsurenko also won through.

 

WOZNIACKI WOES CONTINUE AS KEYS EXITS

Wozniacki now has a 3-3 win-loss record this year after the 2011 champion slumped to a 7-5 2-6 7-5 loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Playing on the WTA Tour for the first time since the Australian Open, Keys went down to Mona Barthel 3-6 6-1 7-5.

Donna Vekic and Carla Suarez Navarro also made second-round exits.

Omnisport
NEWS
Venus vanquishes Petkovic, Mladenovic to face Osaka
RELATED STORY
Djokovic, Osaka earn victories at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Osaka edges Kvitova for Australian Open title
RELATED STORY
Osaka edges Kvitova for Australian Open title, No. 1 ranking
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Venus Williams vs Petra Kvitova, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Kvitova, Halep advance at Dubai Championships
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Tennis Championships: Svitolina advances but Osaka is stunned in Dubai
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019 women's singles round-up: Halep, Osaka, Kerber win; defending champion Wozniacki ousted
RELATED STORY
Naomi Osaka beats Petra Kvitova to capture the 2019 Australian Open title and become the new World No.1
RELATED STORY
Osaka comes through Kvitova epic to seal Australian Open glory
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us